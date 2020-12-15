A Faulkner County bicyclist was killed while trying to merge into traffic in Conway over the weekend, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Christian Ambriz, 28, of Conway was riding his bike on the shoulder on Highway 365 and Bronnie Lane shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado while trying to merge into traffic.
Authorities did not release the name of the driver. No other injuries were reported.
The road was dry and the weather was clear, according to the report.
His death was the 593rd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
