Conway Area Chamber of Commerce officials and other Conway leaders met with Se. John Boozman and Rep. French Hill in Washington D.C. Conway delegates included
Brad Lacy, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce president; Amy Whitehead, University of Central Arkansas chief of staff; Jeremy Gillam, UCA director of governmental affairs and external relations; Osmar Garcia, of Garcia Wealth Management; Jason Culpepper, of Simmons Bank; Patty Byrnes, Gainwell senior director of government relations and public policy; Jamie Gates, Conway Chamber executive vice president; Lindsay Henderson, Conway Chamber chief revenue officer; Corey Parks, Conway Chamber vice president of economic development; Dustin Tackett, of Garver Engineers; Matt Troup, president and CEO Conway Regional Health; Shawanna Rodgers, city of Conway diversity and economic development coordinator; Shelley Mehl, Ward 2 city council member; and Aaron Knight, city of Conway chief information officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.