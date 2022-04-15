The Conway Police Department announced late Thursday on social media that one of its own was arrested in connection with child pornography.
CPD officials said they were notified April 12 by Homeland Security investigators in Little Rock “of an ongoing investigation … involving one of our officers.”
“Today, Detective Adam McNeal was arrested by Homeland Security for charges related to child pornography,” CPD officials wrote on social media Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.”
The Log Cabin Democrat reached out to the CPD to ask when McNeal joined the department, when he was promoted to detective and if he was terminated or placed on administrative leave but Public Information Officer Lacey Kanipe did not respond by press time.
After a search through the Log Cabin Democrat archives as well as previous social media posts by the CPD, it appears McNeal has been a police officer with the department since around March 25, 2013.
It was not clear when he was promoted to detective.
A search on Vinelink, a national database of inmates, yielded no results under the name Adam McNeal. No court documents were available online as of press time Friday, so it was not immediately clear where/if McNeal was being held or if a bond had been issued.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates when they become available.
