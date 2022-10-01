The Conway Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) held a public information meeting Thursday evening to have an open discussion about cycling safety and other related incidents.
The goal of the open discussion was to bring the cycling community together for city agencies to listen to cyclists’ and pedestrians’ concerns and how to best address the issues that have been coming up in the community, mainly regarding animal encounters and aggressive motorists.
“We’ve seen an increase in bicycle-related incidents whether it be with motorist, dogs, those type of things,” Terry Coddington, BPAB coordinator, said. “As a city and as cyclists in the community we want to be proactive in addressing these issues.”
Coddington said that the issues needed to be addressed sooner rather than later due to the projected increase in people who will be on bikes with Conway’s growing population and recently-announced projects such as the RAISE grant.
“More people are going to be on bicycles than ever, so it’s important that we’re proactive now to address this before it becomes a bigger issue later on,” he said.
Coddington said that there have been quite a bit of reported incidents involving animals attacking cyclists within the city limits, but that the issue is a complicated one to address.
“These animals are someone’s personal property,” he said. “You need to look at it that way. We can’t just show up because a cyclist said that a dog is a nuisance and take control of that animal. There’s got to be proof and evidence.”
Conway Police Chief William Tapley, who was at the discussion to help provide further information about what can and cannot be done in certain situations, said that the best thing to do when a situation like this occurs is to call Animal Control and to let them know that there is a loose animal in the area.
“They’ll come out and they may not find it the first time and they may not even find it the second or third time, but as we move on, they can figure out where the animal comes from,” he said. “If we’re not aware, we can’t fix it.”
Both Chief Tapley and Coddington said that the best thing to do in any situation, including with animals and aggressive motorists, is to report the problem so that city agencies can collect that data to figure out the best way to fix it in the future.
“There’s a lot more incidents that are never reported, so it’s hard to recognize as city agencies what the true problem is,” Coddington said. “The data is driven by incident reports. In order to collect the data, we need incidents to be reported.”
When it comes to incidents involving motorists, Coddington said that the best thing to do is to try and get the tag number and/or description of the vehicle involved and call it in as well as to remain calm in the situation.
“When we get frustrated with a motorist, one of the worst things we can do is confront that motorist,” he said. “To be honest, I’ve done that and I’ve walked away going ‘I probably shouldn’t have done that.’ At the end of the day, it’s not worth it.”
Coddington said he hopes that the Thursday evening discussion can help keep the city safer in the future.
“The more people we can get on bikes, the safer our city is going to get,” he said.
