The Conway Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) held a public information meeting Thursday evening to have an open discussion about cycling safety and other related incidents.

The goal of the open discussion was to bring the cycling community together for city agencies to listen to cyclists’ and pedestrians’ concerns and how to best address the issues that have been coming up in the community, mainly regarding animal encounters and aggressive motorists.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at

jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.