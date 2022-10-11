The Conway City Council is set to discuss approving the use of public right-of-way and a franchise agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide telecommunication services to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center on Ledgelawn Drive during its regular meeting Tuesday.

Unite Private sent a request to the city of Conway to grant it the franchise to use the public streets, right-of-ways and airspace to construct and maintain a telecommunications network for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

