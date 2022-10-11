The Conway City Council is set to discuss approving the use of public right-of-way and a franchise agreement with Unite Private Networks to provide telecommunication services to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center on Ledgelawn Drive during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Unite Private sent a request to the city of Conway to grant it the franchise to use the public streets, right-of-ways and airspace to construct and maintain a telecommunications network for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Data Center.
If approved, the franchise agreement will last for a term of 10 years with an additional five years if renewed.
The city council will also discuss approving the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field’s five year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and professional engineering and support services for the the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project.
The airport has to submit a CIP to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) every year so that it can receive funding from the FAA to go toward projects listed in the airport’s CIP.
One of the projects includes the airport’s Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project and the city council will discuss entering into an agreement with Garver Engineers, Inc. to help construct the project.
The total cost of the project will be about $58,400 and the grant covers a 90/10 split.
The city council will also discuss:
An ordinance changing the established Conway Historic District Commission Standards.
A consideration to approve a deed correction for “Gatlin Park” to now be referred to as “Gatling Park.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.