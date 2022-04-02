Conway Downtown Partnership won two awards at Main Street Arkansas’s bi-annual awards at the Municipal League’s Winter Conference in Little Rock on March 27.
Kim Williams, who has been the executive director of the Conway Downtown Partnership for 13 years, was recognized as the Main Street Arkansas Outstanding Executive Director.
“I’m still shocked and can’t believe it,” Williams said. “I’m very honored and blessed. I still don’t have words for it.”
The Main Street Arkansas Outstanding Executive Director award is voted on by all Main Street directors throughout the state.
“It was voted on by my peers and that means more to me than anything,” Williams said. “You don’t have any idea that people are thinking that you’re helping them, and it’s just hard to quantify really.”
The other award Conway Downtown Partnership received Sunday was to Ray and Cyndi Kordsmeier, who were awarded the Main Street Arkansas Outstanding Large Historic Tax Credit Project for their revitalization of their building at 1023 Oak, the former Kordsmeier Furniture building.
“They are very deserving,” Williams, who nominated them for the award, said. “That building is iconic for Conway and for them to be recognized for their work in revitalizing that building to reflect the historical significance of that building is amazing. They are a perfect example to all property owners about what you can do and how you can do projects like that.”
Other awards presented Sunday night include:
Outstanding Downtown Impact Project – The Grumpy Rabbit American Eatery, Gina and Jim Wiertelak, Downtown Lonoke.
Outstanding Downtown Promotion – Main Street Prairie Grove Farmers Market.
Outstanding Community Education Campaign – Downtown Alive, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc.
Outstanding Public/Private Partnership – First Community Bank Downtown Revitalization Loan Program, Main Street Batesville.
Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project (Small Scale) – The Argenta Green House, John Crow, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Adaptive Re-Use Project – Arts and Science Center’s Artspace and Artworks, Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc.
Outstanding Downtown Public Improvement Project (Public Space) – The Argenta Plaza, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Downtown Public Improvement Project (Streetscape) – Downtown Streetscape, Pine Bluff Downtown Development, Inc.
Outstanding Economic Impact Project – 6th St. Extension and 600 Main Building, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Branding Campaign – 501 Day, Downtown Little Rock Partnership.
Outstanding Retail Promotion – Girls Night Out, Main Street Siloam Springs.
Outstanding Downtown Event (Promotional Series) – Outdoor Dining District, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Downtown Event (Special Event) – Shadows at Sixth, Downtown Little Rock Partnership.
Outstanding Creative Virtual Event – At Home Cook-Off Challenge, Downtown Little Rock Partnership.
Outstanding Main Street Merchant – Jess McMullen, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Façade Renovation Project – Stella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro, Main Street Batesville.
Outstanding Public Art Project (Programming) – Argenta Mural Project, Argenta Downtown Council.
Outstanding Public Art Project (Single Installation) – East Main St. Mural, Main Street Siloam Springs.
Outstanding Downtown Business (Non-Profit) – Something Pawsitive, Tracy Mothershed, Main Street Paragould.
Outstanding Downtown Business (For Profit) – Jackalope Cycling, Main Street Russellville.
Main Street Hero – John Gaudin, Argenta Downtown Council.
Main Street Hero (Posthumous) – Virgil Fowler, Main Street Eureka Springs.
