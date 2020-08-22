The Association of American Educators Foundation (AAEF) and the Arkansas State Teachers Association (ASTA) have awarded COVID-19 Relief Grant to Ms. Julie Olson, an educator at Woodrow Cummings Elementary School, in Conway, Arkansas. This special $500 grant will be used to purchase robotics kits including coding software for her Kindergarten through second grade students.
“I’ve actually already had great success in using these robots with my own classes, I just don’t have enough of them to spread my students out and keep them socially distanced this fall,” explained Ms. Olson in her submission. “The joy of programming a robot literally makes unpacking complicated ideas like “algorithm” and “binary” well – child’s play!”
“Ms. Olson’s efforts to combine effective technology tools when teaching traditional concepts keeps her students eager to build their knowledge,” said ASTA Executive Director Michele Linch, Ph.D. “We support and congratulate this focus on prioritizing meeting students’ needs and educational goals.”
In this unprecedented time of need, AAEF acknowledges the nation’s educators and their vision for better serving their students and their educational community. This special cycle of COVID-19 Relief Scholarship and Grant funding is open to all educators and they are invited to submit their concepts, projects, and activities that will expand learning opportunities for their students.
“Ms. Olson’s proactive curriculum adaptation proposal addressed health and safety needs through social distancing while still allowing students to benefit from hands-on, experiential learning,” said AAE Senior Professional Programs Manager Melissa Pratt. “Through our special cycle of grants and scholarships we are able to respond swiftly with needed funding.”
The AAE Foundation National Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Grant Program is open to all educators. Applications for a newly added cycle of COVID-19 Relief Scholarships and Grants for educators affected by pandemic-related back-to-school challenges are now being accepted and evaluated on a rolling basis through August 31, 2020. Application and information are at aaeteachers.org/cvgrant.
