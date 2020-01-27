The Conway City Council will discuss partnering with the county for an upgrade to the Conway Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) and more during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Judge “Jack” Roberts District Court Building.
The meeting is open the public and will not be preceded by a committee meeting.
Aldermen will discuss replacing the battery backup system at the CEOC. The total cost of the project is $115,597.20, which would be split with Faulkner County, whose officials have already agreed to contribute half the cost, according to the proposed ordinance.
“The primary battery backup system at the Emergency Operations Center is at the end of its useful life and in need of replacement,’ the proposal reads in part. “This system ensures that all computers and technical equipment used by dispatchers stays on and operable in the event of a power outage until the backup generator can re-establish facility wide power.”
If approved, the city would appropriate $57,798.60 from the general fund.
Aldermen will also discuss issuing bonds “for the purpose of assisting in the financing of the acquisitions, construction, and equipping of an industrial facility to be located at 1500 Lollie Road.” The company’s name is not listed in the agenda packet; it is described as a Delaware corporation. If approved, this would be taxable industrial development revenue bonds, similar to what the city recently issued for SFI Arkansas and Structurlam.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
