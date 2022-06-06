Members of the Conway Evening Lions Club recently conducted a road cleanup of a one-mile stretch of Tyler Street in Conway.
The cleanup was conducted as part of the Conway Adopt-a-Street program managed by the Conway Department of Sanitation.
The city of Conway launched its Adopt-a-Street program, which is similar to the state highway program, in May 2018 as “an effort to combat roadside litter throughout the city,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said when it launched.
Finley Vinson, who was Transportation Department Director at the time, said that department lacks the machinery and manpower to dedicate to the issue. He said some people don’t realize they can easily and affordably dispose of unwanted items at the landfill.
“Litter has become a real problem both within city limits and outside of city limits,” Vinson said when the program was launched. “There’s a misconception that it’s expensive to dump, but it’s not. There’s no charge to properly dump at the Conway Landfill if you present your driver’s license and a recent bill from Conway Corporation.”
Kelly said the Adopt-a-Street program allows residents, civic groups, churches and others to help keep the city beautiful.
“The Adopt-A-Street program will allow volunteer groups to adopt a section of a city managed street for the purpose of litter and dumping control,” he said. “The purpose of the program is to increase awareness of the monumental task of managing Conway’s rights-of-way and to promote public involvement in the beautification of Conway. Participants will be publicly acknowledged with roadside signage similar to signs commonly seen alongside state highways.”
For more information about the Adopt-a-Street program, contact the Department of Sanitation at 501-450-6155 or visit conwayarkansas.gov.
