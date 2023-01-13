Pat Allen, Conway Family Bowl general manager, has a passion for veterans and wanted to do something to give back.
Last year, the Conway Family Bowl hosted the inaugural BVL Veterans Bowl with a goal to raise $10,000 to donate to the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock.
Allen was pleasantly surprised by the result.
“We had a $10,000 goal when we started and – this is the first year we’ve ever done this – we exceeded the goal by getting $12,326.93. I want to thank all of our supporters,” Allen said.
On Friday, Allen presented the check to Johnny Ashford, director of activities at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock.
“It means the world to me,” Ashford said of the donation. “This money will go a long way to helping our veterans, getting them what they need.”
Allen said he hopes the 2023 BVL Veterans Bowl, which will be Nov. 10 at Conway Family Bowl, will be even bigger and better.
“We are looking forward to the 2023 BVL Event, as we learned some valuable lessons this go round,” Allen said. “We are raising our goal for next year to $15,000. The BVL beneficiary has not been selected yet, but it will benefit a veterans group or groups.
“I just have a special place in my heart for veterans. My brother is a veteran. I just love to give back.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
