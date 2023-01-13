Bowling alley

Conway Family Bowl General Manager Pat Allen (right) presents a check for the $12,326.93 raised during the bowling alley’s inaugural BLV Veterans Bowl to Johnny Ashford, director of activities at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock, on Friday.

 Jeanette Stewart / Log Cabin Democrat

Pat Allen, Conway Family Bowl general manager, has a passion for veterans and wanted to do something to give back.

Last year, the Conway Family Bowl hosted the inaugural BVL Veterans Bowl with a goal to raise $10,000 to donate to the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock.

