Conway High School bowling coach, Trent Mallett, has led the team since the league started in 2003.
“I have a few football players out here. I have some kids in the choir out here. I have some kids in the orchestra out here. I have some volleyball players out here. I have some kids out here that just bowl. You allow kids new experiences by doing something like this,” Mallett said.
What started out as 14 teams in the league has grown to 82 teams over the years. Conway hosts eight out of 82 teams, which have won several state championships since becoming a AAA sanctioned sport in 2005.
Conway Family Bowl owner, Pat Allen, said one of the most notable of these teams is Greenbrier High School’s bowling team, since its girl’s team won seven out of eight state championships, coming in second place in the other.
Allen said that bowling is growing on a collegiate level, especially for women.
“Women's bowling is one of the fastest growing sports because of Title IX. We have had several girls go from our program in the schools that went onto college last year,” Allen said.
Jaymie Burrow is a Conway High School graduate who reached No. 1 in the state. She is currently bowling at Oklahoma Christian University on a scholarship.
“There are a lot of opportunities for girls, especially now. There are some schools that have scholarships for guys, but they are fewer. The girls are much more prevalent. It's just an interesting thing to watch them bowl because they're very talented,” Allen said.
With eight local schools bowling at Conway Family Bowl, there are about 150 students total. Allen said he’d host more if he could hold more.
“What it does for the kids is 60-90 percent of the kids that bowl in high school don't do other sports. This gives them an opportunity to represent their school and get into something like that,” Allen said.
Conway Family Bowl offers the largest youth program in the state. Youth bowlers bowl on Saturdays, and most state champions have gone through their youth program.
“The girls that won those seven championships all came through our youth program. So it gets them started early, and that allows them to get better skill lines,” Allen said.
The bowling alley also hosts a summer program called “Kids Bowl Free,” where kids are able to bowl two free games per day. Registration begins each March and the program runs May through September.
Allen said the program introduces kids to bowling at a young age. Some continue to the youth program while others don’t.
“The one thing that [the bowlers will] always remember is that they had fun. That's what bowling is supposed to be about. It's a lifetime sport. So it doesn't matter if you're 5 years old or 105. You can bowl,” Allen said.
Bowling, whether competitive or not, leaves a lasting impression on many children. Drew Canterbury is a Conway High School bowler who grew up at Conway Family Bowl.
“My dad always bowled. So when I was born he was always coming up here for league and he would always bring me with him,” Canterbury said. “I've been here since I could barely walk so I really grew up here. I just wanted to take after him. It's a good stress reliever and a good thing to do in my free time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.