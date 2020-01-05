Conway family overwhelmed with support during fundraising benefit

Emotions ran high with love and gratitude on Friday night during a fundraising event for Conway’s Greg Nobles who is battling both ALS and MS.
Legacy Acres was packed out with friends and family of the Nobles family to offer their support, and finances, during this difficult time.
Nobles has been living with MS (Multiple sclerosis) for 15 years – a disabling disease, which affects a person’s central nervous system – but in January, the family started seeing some noticeable changes in their loved one.
His daughter, Bailey Smith, told the Log Cabin Democrat that in January 2019, her dad started dragging his foot. The family thought it was probably just an MS relapse, but then in March, Greg had to start using a cane. By May, a walker and then in June, has to switch to a wheelchair.
After visits with several of his doctors, Greg was diagnosed in November with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) – also known as motor neurone disease (MND) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a specific disease that causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles – on top of his MS, which is rare.
While there is no cure for either diseases, there are treatments that make both more manageable, including stem cell transplants, which Greg has already had two of.
After the November diagnoses, Bailey created a GoFundMe page announcing their plans to raise money for HSCT (Hemoatopoetic Stem Cell Transplant). Treatments cost about $15,000 and have to be performed in Mexico, in a small town just right over the border; not to forget travel, hotel, food and more, the cost averages around $60,000.
As a result of the family profession – Greg owns a family hair salon called the Jordan Group – a wide array of clientele, which have grown into close relationships, have resulted through the years, including Conway’s Christina Madsen and many of the guests that attended the benefit on Friday, which was a plan Madsen, Kristi Connell, and several others devised as a way to ease the family’s financial burden.
“It was so cool to see this event all come together,” Madsen said. “Greg and his family have been through so much so it was extra special to see them enjoy the night and catch up with people who hadn’t seen Greg in months. They are so loved.”
Greg and his wife, Carla, as well as their children Bailey, her husband, Chase, their children Charleigh, Lennon and Sloane and Bailey’s brother, Jordan and his daughter Hailee were all in attendance for the event.
Bailey said they have been very shocked and overwhelmed at the support and love people have been showing them. Tears were plenty during the event by many, including the family and those they hadn’t seen in months, everyone showing up to support their friends.
In addition, Madsen said everything was donated which means every penny raised will go straight to the cause.
Items included several pieces of art by local artists V. Noe, Steve Griffith and Wendy Norris to name a few, a leather power recliner from H3, makeup and skincare product packages from LimeLife, Rodan & Fields, Estée Lauder and Avon, fashion jewelry, a Toshiba Fire TV, a handmade farmhouse foyer table, teeth whitening from Conway Family Dental, a Polaris cooler from C2 Sports, beautiful items from Golden Girls and Park Hill Home, Viking cooking school package, $250 gift certificate to Sparkling Sparrow Boutique, restaurant gift certificates, children’s toys and items, a handmade quilt, several gift baskets with various themes- haircare, painting, wine lovers, Razorback gear and more.
Food was provided by Catering by S and I, drinks by Stone’s Throw Brewing and music by Madsen’s band, Just Cause.
