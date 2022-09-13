Dan Spatz

Conway native Dan Spatz continues to influence the local agricultural landscape through two recent grant awards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm-to-School program.

 Submitted photo

The Dan-Harton Farm, in conjunction with Healthy Flavors Arkansas, will launch an internship program giving high school juniors and seniors in central Arkansas the opportunity to learn more about agriculture, entrepreneurship and farming. The $100,000, one year award supports development of an internship curriculum, startup salaries and equipment necessary to process winter greens that will be supplied to school food service programs in participating districts.

