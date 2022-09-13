Conway native Dan Spatz continues to influence the local agricultural landscape through two recent grant awards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm-to-School program.
The Dan-Harton Farm, in conjunction with Healthy Flavors Arkansas, will launch an internship program giving high school juniors and seniors in central Arkansas the opportunity to learn more about agriculture, entrepreneurship and farming. The $100,000, one year award supports development of an internship curriculum, startup salaries and equipment necessary to process winter greens that will be supplied to school food service programs in participating districts.
Additionally, Healthy Flavors collaborated with Communities Unlimited and Eat Real, two nonprofit organizations working to promote local food and school based nutritional health initiatives, in a multi-state Farm-to-School program aiming to codify the attributes of sustainable Farm-to-School programs in the mid-South. The $500,000, two year grant program will engage around 50 districts across Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi and sponsor intensive implementation linking school cafeterias to classrooms to community farms in three districts.
“It’s an honor to be bringing new resources and initiatives to my hometown, and to the mid-South region through these grants,” Spatz said. “The systems and supply chains that provide food and nutrition to our population are facing increasing challenges for a variety of reasons. We want these programs to be trying out and testing ideas on how to overcome the problems we face.”
For example, the USDA Agriculture Census shows that for every four farmers over the age of 65 in the United States, there is one farmer under the age of 35. “This internship program is designed to engage students in agriculture and point out, in a hands on and thought provoking manner, that farming involves more skills and capabilities than many people realize,” said Spatz. That includes skills and capabilities that are more associated with other professions, and are not necessarily top-of-mind associated with agricultural oriented careers, such as entrepreneurism, environmental science, sales and marketing, etc.
Farm-to-School programs expand the amount of local food served through child nutrition programs, while simultaneously educating children on how their foods are grown, harvested and prepared. Key partners in the Dan-Harton Farm-to-School program are Conway Public School District and Greenbrier Public School District. Both districts have agriculture oriented classes and have expressed interest that an on-farm, hands on internship would benefit students and provide opportunities to learn beneficial skills. Conway and Greenbrier have both supported Farm to School activities, and are interested in pursuing more locally grown options for their menus. “Children benefit from higher-quality, nutritious food on their plate when schools and local producers, work together,” said Spatz.
To be able to walk into a school cafeteria and be offered locally grown, nutritious options is a privilege; but Farm-to-School programs strive to turn this privilege into the standard. Consistent, equitable access to healthy and affordable food invests in future generations by promoting nutrition security, while also raising awareness about the importance of agriculture, specifically local producers in the community.
Joe Black and Maddie Fortune are team members of Healthy Flavors Arkansas who will be overseeing different aspects of the Farm to School internship. Fortune will serve as the Farm to School team leader and will communicate with the school districts’ agriculture instructors to coordinate the internship with other ag classes that the schools offer.
“Farming has been in my family for six generations, but I never thought that I’d go into an agricultural profession because of the common misconceptions around farming,” Fortune said. “I didn’t think that women had a place in agriculture, so I just assumed that it would be up to my brother to carry on the farming tradition in our family. My hope for this internship program is that students will be able to see all the different opportunities a career in agriculture is able to offer, and that you don’t have to be a man on a tractor or come from a traditional farm family to pursue a career in agriculture.”
Black is the farm manager at Healthy Flavors Arkansas. He will be providing interns with his knowledge and experience on the farm, as well as in the classroom.
“My hope is that through this internship, students will learn just how much goes into farming and agriculture, because there are so many details and so much knowledge that goes into making a farm successful. Farmers and farm workers aren’t just people who didn’t go to college,” said Black.
Although Fortune and Black have different backgrounds and different experiences in agriculture, they share the common goal of wanting to invest in the students’ futures, in hopes of benefiting the community and the agriculture industry as a whole.
Many students that did not grow up in an agriculturally oriented family perceive farming and agriculture to be a career field that is not suitable for them for many reasons.
“Most students do not understand the complexity and variety of farming professions,” said Fortune. “Our goal is to change that by implementing a multi-disciplinary program that focuses on entrepreneurship, sales and marketing, environmental science, technology in agriculture, and different types of agricultural professions.”
Another challenge that people face that hinders their ability to pursue a career in agriculture, is the lack of awareness of resources available to young farmers. By teaching students about the different post-graduation resources and opportunities to further their education in agriculture, we believe that we will be able to spark students’ interests in agriculture and encourage students to see the value that farming and agricultural careers have in the community.
Through the Dan-Harton Farms Farm to School internship program, we will seek opportunities to promote similar programs at participating school districts through teachers, administrators and other activities that would promote interest in the program. Speaking at assemblies, having materials posted on internship opportunity sites, and raising awareness through student career counseling sessions are all ways to promote and expand Farm-to-School programs. Students participating in the internship program will have the opportunity to be featured by providing educational leadership to their peers and younger students through their experience of the program. This will bring more awareness to the program and spark other students’ interests in participating in programs that are similar to ours.
The program will be centered around growing leafy greens that will be bought back by the high school students’ school districts to be served in the cafeterias. In the cafeterias, students will learn about the origins and production process of their greens, which will enhance the awareness and availability of the nutritional quality to students in central Arkansas.
“Many students know that agriculture is a major industry in Arkansas, but not many people understand the different sectors of agriculture and how it impacts the economy and the environment,” Black said.
Arkansas’ agriculture industry accounts for around $16 billion annually; but most of this industry is dominated by row crops and livestock. There is an increasing awareness around the need for specialty crops in central Arkansas.
Arkansas is ranked No. 5 in childhood obesity and No. 3 in obesity among adults. Even more so, the United States’ healthcare accounts for 17.9 percent of its total GDP, making healthcare the fastest growing industry.
“Simply put, our current food systems are not improving our health and livelihood like they should,” said Spatz. “That is why we believe that an increased awareness around Arkansas’s role in producing specialty crops could positively impact our economy, both locally and nationally.”
“Our hopes are to inspire students’ interests in agriculture, to raise awareness around the importance of nutritious, sustainably grown local food, and to foster education that happens outside of the classroom,” said Black.
