Mindful Farmer is a family-owned greenhouse manufacturing and farm supply company based in Conway that has been making waves in the world of agriculture with the farm’s approach to small-scale farming.
Sean Pessarra, the owner of Mindful Farmer, worked as an environmental scientist in Texas for several years and his company got its start as a part-time beekeeping operation in Downtown Houston with only a few hives before expanding throughout the city.
“During our time in Houston, we enjoyed supplying honey and other hive products to area chefs and markets with a vision of inspiring thoughtfulness and consideration of where food comes from and how it is supplied,” Pessarra said. “We also worked with and apprenticed under other area farmers to grow our knowledge and broaden our experiences.”
A few years later, the small business expanded into Conway where they had the opportunity to step into sustainable agriculture in the community.
When he first moved to Conway, Pessarra managed several acres of organic vegetables across Arkansas, conducted on-farm research, provided technical assistance and hosted many workshops before leaving to go full time with Mindful Farmer in 2021 where the focus of the company was on the design, fabrication and installation of custom greenhouses. By the summer of last year, Pessarra designed his first round of garden tools for Mindful Farmer.
Today, the vision of Mindful Farmer is to reduce the barrier to entry for new farmers with a system-based approach to agriculture and the company has already increased the number of small farms in the state by supplying underserved producers with tools and farming education while also reducing farm costs.
“Sean’s vision and dedication to sustainable farming has ignited a passion among growers across the region,” Melanie, Sean’s wife and owner of Mindful Kitchen, said. “The mission is to equip gardeners, homesteaders and farmers with the tools, infrastructure and skills they need to best steward their space. Sean’s influential presence on social media has definitely accelerated the impact.”
Pessarra has over 430,000 followers across all social media platforms and has become a leading influencer in the agriculture and do-it-yourself (DIY) garden community.
“Our goal is to make a lasting positive impact on the agricultural landscape,” Pessarra said. “By offering mindfully made products that are locally sourced and thoughtfully considered, we hope to create a thriving ecosystem of sustainable farmers who care for the land and their communities.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
