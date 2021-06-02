The Conway Farmer’s Market located at Antioch Baptist Church is open for business, market organizer Phyllis Strack told the Log Cabin in an interview on Tuesday.
A fixture of the Conway community since at least 1960, Strack said the market, which she described as a “nomad” due to the multiple locations it’s been in since it first began, has been located at the church on 150 Amity Road in Conway for almost 10 years.
Strack’s father-in-law helped start the market in or around 1960, Strack said. The current iteration of the market, which is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon, hosts 35 vendors who sell a variety of goods. Of the market vendors, there are eight meat sellers, 10 vegetable vendors and a collection of other vendors that sell baking goods and crafts. Strack said two-thirds of the market is made up of farmers, while another one-third of vendors sell crafts.
Ed Linck, a meat vendor at the market told the Log Cabin on Tuesday that the Conway Farmer’s Market is looking to expand from the several hundred customers it attracts on a weekly basis to reaching 1,000 or more visitors. To do that, Strack said the market is becoming more active on social media and is creating specialized activities. This weekend, the market will have a petting zoo and fish pond for children to visit, while Andy’s Frozen Custard will provide free custard on Father’s Day Weekend, Strack said.
Strack said the market includes a wide variety of products and highlighted the fact customers can bring their dogs. Describing it as the “original” Conway Farmer’s Market, Strack gave an example of the market’s longevity, citing the fact one woman has visited the market for 35 years.
For more on the Conway Farmer’s Market, visit “Conway, Arkansas Farmer’s Market” on Facebook. The market, which has been open since April 24, will run through Sept. 25.
Interested vendors can apply to join the market through Krista Quinn at the Faulkner County office of the state’s Extension Service, Strack said. After vendors fill out an application, the board of the market will vote on whether to accept the prospective vendor’s application.
