The Conway Farmers Market board of directors, returning vendors and potential new vendors discussed changes during its annual interest meeting Saturday.
Board President Maria Barbarotto announced the following changes for the 2022 season:
The grand opening of the 2022 Conway Farmers Market season will be Saturday, April 23 at the Antioch Baptist Church parking lot at 150 Amity Road in Conway.
The market season will conclude on Oct. 29, 2022.
Market hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the 2022 season.
A food truck will be present each Saturday. Since several are interested in participating, different food trucks will rotate throughout the season.
The Conway Farmers Market looks to continue its growth after a successful 2021 season, where it averaged more than 30 vendors and between 300-600 market attendees each week.
The market will continue to maintain 60 percent vegetable and meat farmers and 40 percent value add vendors such as artisans, bakers and other creatives. Promotions will run throughout the year to encourage the public to attend. The board encourages everyone to follow the market’s Facebook page for real time updates throughout the year at www.facebook.com/conway farmersmktantioch.
The board recognized Phyllis Strack and Nikki Reagan for serving on the previous board. Their contributions to the market were valuable to the market’s continued success, Barbarotto said. Strack’s family started the market in 1960 and has participated each year until 2021. The board especially wanted to thank Phyllis and the Strack family for decades of service to the market and community.
Jim Elliot and Kenneth Hoyt were announced as new board members, joining Maria Barbarotto, president; Marsha Phillips, secretary; and Wayne Olles, treasurer, as the voting members. Non-voting members of the board include Leanna Lee Clark, legal; Bryan Dearasaugh, market manager; Aaron Crow, assistant market manager; and Ed Linck, publicity.
For vendors looking to participate in the 2022 market who couldn’t attend the meeting are encouraged to contact market manager Bryan Derasaugh at 501-697-1771.
