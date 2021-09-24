The Conway Farmer’s Market will extended its season through the end of October, officials announced Friday.
The market hours will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays with the final market closing at noon on Halloween. The location will remain at 150 Amity Road in Conway.
“The motivation for the Board of Directors and the vendors to continue the market through October comes from the overwhelming community support the market has received this year,” officials said. “Each Saturday, hundreds of residents from Faulkner County and surrounding communities shopped at the market for vegetables, meats, crafts, soaps and baked goods. The market averaged over 25 vendors each Saturday making it one of the largest markets in recent history.”
Ed Linck, Barham’s Ozark Beef owner, said he was overjoyed with the turnout.
“We were surprised at how many people shopped the market each week. With this being our first year as a vendor, we didn’t know what to expect,” Linck said. “Extending through October will add to what’s already been a great summer.”
The October market will be an abbreviated version of the regular market, officials said.
Many of the fan favorites — Shaky K Farm, Flying C Ranch, Twin Creek Farms, Olles Farms, Big D Ranch and The River is Calling — will be participating.
In addition, many of the market’s new vendors, including Barham’s Ozark Beef, Backwoods Plants, Sunshine Nursery, Clark & Co., Wreaths by Tina, Sea Turtle Designs Ranch and others, will continue to showcase their products.
“The variety of products market shoppers have grown to love will be on full display,” officials said.
Founded in 1960, the Conway, Arkansas Farmer's Market is a weekly outdoor market featuring local vendors who produce vegetables, meats, crafts, soaps and baked goods.
The market typically runs from April through September.
For more on the Conway Farmer’s Market, visit Conway, Arkansas Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
