The Conway Farmers Market will officially open its 2023 season on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 150 Amity Road in Conway. It will be open from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday through Sept. 30. The market will showcase nearly 40 local vendors each week.

“We approved a record number of vendors this year after receiving the most vendor applications in our 60-year history,” Maria Barabotta, board chair and owner of Maria’s Homemade Country Fare, said. “Our market strives to bring a variety of home grown and made products to the Conway area, and we are confident we’ve achieved that with our vendor lineup.”

