The Conway Farmers Market will officially open its 2023 season on Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 150 Amity Road in Conway. It will be open from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday through Sept. 30. The market will showcase nearly 40 local vendors each week.
“We approved a record number of vendors this year after receiving the most vendor applications in our 60-year history,” Maria Barabotta, board chair and owner of Maria’s Homemade Country Fare, said. “Our market strives to bring a variety of home grown and made products to the Conway area, and we are confident we’ve achieved that with our vendor lineup.”
Community support continues to build
The introduction of the Corporate Partner and Market Supporter sponsorship levels provided opportunities for local companies to sponsor the 2023 Conway Farmers Market Season. Their financial support allows the market to promote the vendors and the market throughout the 24-week season. Sponsors are displayed on event signage, promotional flyers, and the website.
Corporate Partners for the 2023 season include Centennial Bank, Conway Corporation, and the Conway A&P Commission. Our Market Supporters are Baptist Health Medical Center – Conway, Farm Credit, Haynes Ace Hardware, McGuire Electric, The Emily Walter Team, RE/Max Elite, and Twist Creative Studio. Media Partners are 92.7 JACK FM and My Country 107.
About the Conway Farmers Market
Founded in 1960 by the Strack family, the Conway, Arkansas Farmers Market is a weekly outdoor market featuring local vendors who produce vegetables, meats, crafts, soaps, and baked goods. The market runs annually from April through September. For more on the Conway Farmers Market, visit www.conwayfarmers market.org or search for “Conway, Arkansas Farmers Market” on Facebook.
