The Conway Farmers Market will officially open its 2023 season on Saturday, April 22 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 150 Amity Road in Conway.
It will be open every Saturday through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. until noon. The market has approved the applications of 29 vendors, including seven first-time vendors, and is still seeking vendors for the season.
Vegetable and fruit farmers are invited to a Vendor Interest Meeting at 10 a.m. March 4 at the Faulkner County Extension office, located at 844 Faulkner St. in Conway. Attendees will hear a brief history of the market, meet the board of directors, learn about state laws for vendors, and discuss the market’s rules and regulations. Those interested in participating in the 2023 market are welcome to apply on-site at the meeting or online at www.conwayfarmers market.org. The market strives to maintain a 60/40 split between farmers and crafters, with 60 percent being farmers. With more farmers participating, the market can accommodate additional crafters.
“The board is thrilled to see so many returning vendors from the 2022 season, plus many wonderful additions to our lineup,” Maria Barabotta, board chair and owner of Maria’s Homemade Country Fare, said. “We are all working hard to make this season the best in our 60-plus year history.”
Returning vendors include the following:
Arkansas Freeze.
Backwoods Plants.
Barbie Clothes etc. by Marsha.
Barham’s Ozark Beef.
Bead Lady.
Beyond Eden.
Briar Patch Farm.
Cloud of Sawdust Farms.
David Wilson.
Designs by Jimmie.
Flying C Ranch/Clark’s Pecan Grove.
Harley and Charlie LLC.
Maria’s Homemade Country Fare.
Nana & Papa’s Produce LLC.
Olles Farms.
Shelby Wood Shop.
Skip’s Wood Artistry.
Sonny’s Honey.
The Grey Crow.
The Riley Homestead LLC.
Wooster Garden.
Lori’s Home Bakery and Handicrafts.
Although the application process is ongoing until mid-March, the board has approved the new vendors listed below:
Cuisine de Cathy.
DolceLuna Bakery.
Love Growin Up.
Shelby Wood Shop.
Porch Swing Farms, LLC.
E+H Heritage Farm, LLC.
Forge and Fuse Permanent Jewelry.
Corporate partners announced
The Corporate Partner program is a sponsorship program that provides funding for the Conway Farmers Market. The program has already had a major impact on the vendors with many of them reporting record revenue last season thanks to the additional advertising. The market is expanding the program to make it feasible for large and small companies alike to participate.
Centennial Bank, Conway Corporation, and the Conway A&P Commission have all committed as Corporate Partners for the 2023 season. The market expects to announce additional partners prior to opening day.
Linck named executive director, searching for market manager
The board of directors has named Ed Linck as the executive director of the Conway Farmers Market. Linck has been a vendor at the market since 2021 through his business, Barham’s Ozark Beef. He joined the board of directors in late 2021 to help with marketing and public relations. Linck brings to the organization his nonprofit management experience from previous positions at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, Irvine Chamber of Commerce in California and Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. He is currently serving on the board of the Conway Noon Rotary Club, where he is a past president.
“The opportunity to serve an organization that has been serving our community for over 60 years was one I couldn’t pass,” Linck said. “When you see the interactions between our vendors and customers, you quickly realize why the success of this market is so important for Conway.” Linck began the new position in January 2023.
The Conway Farmers Market is searching for a new market manager, a part-time position. The market manager is key to managing the vendors each Saturday morning. They also interact with customers to ensure they have a positive experience. Although some of their responsibilities take place during the week, Saturday mornings at the market are where they will spend most of their time. Those interested in learning more about the position can contact Linck at ed@beefsnob.com.
About the Conway Farmers Market
Founded in 1960 by the Strack family, the Conway, Arkansas Farmers Market is a weekly outdoor market featuring local vendors who produce vegetables, meats, crafts, soaps, and baked goods. The market runs annually from April through September. For more on the Conway Farmers Market, visit www.conwayfarmers market.org or search for “Conway, Arkansas Farmers Market” on Facebook.
