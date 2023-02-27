The Conway Farmers Market will officially open its 2023 season on Saturday, April 22 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 150 Amity Road in Conway.

It will be open every Saturday through Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. until noon. The market has approved the applications of 29 vendors, including seven first-time vendors, and is still seeking vendors for the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.