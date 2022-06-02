Thanks to donors’ generosity, William Pontius of Conway received an endowed scholarship for the spring 2022 semester.
The flexible scholarship of up to $1,200 helps single parents pay for the biggest financial obstacles to obtaining a degree that can lead to a career with family-supporting wages.
This Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund recipient received the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowed Scholarship and graduated in May with his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas.
“I am highly honored to receive the Mary Ann Greenwood Endowment Scholarship,” William said. “Your core value to provide lifelong learning with the ASPSF has provided me with opportunities I never imagined possible. Your generosity has given me a newfound drive, giving me an incentive to push myself further.”
Accepted into UCA’s master’s degree program in data analytics for the fall 2022 semester, William has a son who inspires him to work hard for his career goals.
“My ultimate goal is to provide the best life possible for my son and to be a role model in his life,” William said. “In truth, he is my role model and the reason for my efforts.”
Usually made in the name of a loved one, endowed scholarships to the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund are a meaningful way to support the gift of education for generations to come. A gift totaling $25,000, made at one time or over a period of several years, will endow a scholarship in perpetuity in the name of the individual or organization of the donor’s choosing. ASPSF program managers select hardworking students who meet the endowed scholarship requirements, such as county of residence, major, GPA, etc.
For more information about Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, contact Program Manager Daphne Scott at dscott@aspsf.org or 501-588-2902.
About ASPSF
For 30 years, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated and more self-sufficient families. Through scholarships and services, ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multi-generational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children. For information about scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit aspsf.org
