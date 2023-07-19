The Conway Fire Department (CFD) was recognized Saturday for its successful rescue mission at Petit Jean State Park in May.
On May 27, members of the fire department, as well as the fire departments of Little Rock and North Little Rock, made helicopter rescues of two hikers that were stranded on top of a large rock.
Three hikers had climbed up the rock when one of the members, a 17-year-old male, experienced a fall as he attempted to descend and died as a result This forced the remaining two to decide to stay and eventually call Arkansas Task Force One for rescue.
Arkansas Task Force One is a United States Army Reserve (USAR) team staffed by members of several central Arkansas fire departments.
The helicopter rescue team, called the Iron Crows, is an elite team and is staffed with USAR team members.
This rescue was made possible through a program developed utilizing the assets of both the Arkansas National Guard and Arkansas Task Force One.
The rescue team was recognized on Saturday for their successful mission saving the two hikers.
“I am extremely proud of this joint collaboration with the National Guard as it has proven to be a worth while effort,” CFD Chief Mike Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The first rescue since its inception was a success and included our own Chief Bill Keathley. The numerous training hours paid off as they were able to perform a helicopter rescue at Petit Jean.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
