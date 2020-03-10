The Conway Fire Department firefighters aged 30 or older received free health screenings from Conwy Regional Health System.
Of the 106 firefighters, 87 of them went through the health screening.
“We’ve always been very mindful about physical well being,” CFD Chief Mike Winter said. “We require (firefighters) to go to the gym on duty. We do our physical agility twice a year. If we’re not physically fit, we can’t do our jobs so it hurts the citizens. This is another added step that we’re involved with to assess everybody.”
The assessments were conducted over four days, which Winter said was a benefit of being able to do them in Conway.
“We were approached by both hospitals to do it free,” Winter said, referring to Conway Regional and Baptist Health. “Conway Regional came to us first so we chose to go with them. The testing was pretty much the same at both places. When we had this done before, we had to go to Little Rock to the heart hospital. So, we’re elated to be here.”
Winter said the assessments are vital.
“We’ve done something like this once before. It actually identified an issue with at least one of our firefighters and he has taken steps to correct that and he’s still with us,” Winter said
The free service included an EKG, body mass index (BMI) assessment, body composition scan, blood flow assessment with carotid/abdominal ultrasound imaging and assessment of medications – including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, dietary supplements and herbal remedies.
Dr. Don Steely, cardiologist, said cardiovascular disease is “the No. 1 killer in the country” and screenings are “particularly important in first responders.”
“Those are the people we all count on to save us,” Dr. Steely said, noting the hospital also did free screenings for the Conway Police Department. “It has been a great program. We feel strongly about our service to the community – it’s our job to take care of our hometown. (The screening) is a top down risk assessment to keep them safe.”
Battalion Chief John Skinner said the firefighters were “very excited” for the free screenings and 100 percent of the firefighters who were 30 or older participated.
“It’s a big deal to get to do that. You can go to your family doctor and have a wellness exam once a year through our insurance, which is beneficial, but this is a little more involved. You get to do things we don’t normally have an opportunity to get checked,” he said. “With a lot of people, it’s tough to get them to a doctor, especially when things are going well. We’re kind of known for not going to the doctor until there’a a problem. A lot of times, that’s too late.”
