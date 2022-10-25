The Conway Fraternal Order of Police will host a Razorback Alumni basketball clinic from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County.
The clinic will be free for boys and girls ages 9-12. The former Hogs will teach dribbling, shooting, rebounding and defense with individual instruction. Attendance will be capped at 70 kids.
