The city of Conway announced it has been given approval to work with Garver, an engineering consultant firm in Conway, for the Oak Street Corridor Plan.
The goal for the project is to create a “walkable urban thoroughfare” on Oak Street by examining the redevelopment and improvement of the area.
“The project will conduct analysis on existing and future traffic for the corridor and plan for future improvement to the roadway along with access management to manage traffic congestion,” city officials announced on social media.
Conway residents seemed happy with the plan to make Conway a more walkable town, sharing their excitement in the comment section of the city’s Facebook announcement.
“I’m all for a walkable town!” Maria Grace Stanton said in a comment. “Making it safe for children and families to walk to and from school is really important. I love our town and am excited about the progress but really feel safety in these areas is being neglected.”
Another commenter from Conway, Damian Blue Ramsey, is also excited about the news, especially for those who do not own cars.
“Remember, there are plenty of us out there who, through whatever misfortune, do not own the luxury of a car,” he said in his comment. “Better yet, there are those that don’t want to own a car! This is a great step forward and setting a good example for other cities looking to imitate. Pedestrian friendliness! Woo!”
The city will be working with a team that helped develop Fayetteville’s 71B Corridor Plan which is said to have been a success and only took 10 months to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.