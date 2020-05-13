Conway Gives, which is composed of seven nonprofits in Conway, launched a campaign called “Giving Tuesday” to help prevent families from becoming homeless during the pandemic.
The original goal of the campaign was to raise $35,000 to help 100 families.
“We’ve already exceeded that goal,” Conway Gives founder Laura King said.
King came up with the idea for Conway Gives and centered it around the global Giving Tuesday campaign. According to the global Giving Tuesday campaign’s website, “Giving Tuesday is a day when people around the world come together to give back.”
Giving Tuesday usually takes place after Thanksgiving.
To help during the pandemic, the Giving Tuesday global organization added an extra Giving Tuesday campaign this year, and it set the campaign date for May 5, 2020.
Conway Gives was happy to help the community by participating in this extra local Giving Tuesday campaign.
“When COVID-19 hit the world, all of the agencies … were receiving an inordinate amount of calls for rental assistance,” King said. “It was really getting overwhelming.”
The community has been involved in the Giving Tuesday campaign. Several Conway businesses, such as Faby’s restaurant, donated 10 percent of its profits on May 5 to the Giving Tuesday campaign.
Faby’s Restaurant was excited to help the campaign.
“When I was contacted by Laura and saw the opportunity to give back to the community that has supported us during the pandemic and the uncertainty, we were thrilled to give back,” Faby’s manager Gracie Reyes said.
The community support helped the Giving Tuesday campaign be successful. On May 5, the Giving Tuesday campaign raised $10,690.76.
Even though the Giving Tuesday campaign was centered around May 5, it lasts longer than one day. The campaign began April 1 and will last until the end of May.
As of May 11, as shown on the Conway Gives website, the campaign raised $38,532.50.
“The total you see on the website is the amount that has actually been deposited in the bank,” King said.
The money raised through this campaign is helping families stay in their homes.
“We are writing rent checks to landlords to cover a family’s rent for that month… it will probably take until mid to late June to actually allocate all the funding,” King said.
People can donate to the Giving Tuesday campaign online via the Conway Gives website, by mailing a check with the memo “COVID19-Rent” to Bethlehem House in Conway, or by depositing money into the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Fund-Ministry Center fund at First Security bank.
Those who want to apply for rent assistance help during the pandemic can call the hotline number on the Conway Gives website, which is 501-358-6960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.