Conway Gives, a community collaboration made up of five local nonprofits, set out in the early days of COVID-19 to raise funds in order to combat homelessness during times of heavy unemployment and uncertainty.
As of Aug 3, the Conway Gives Housing & Utility Relief Fund had raised $104,411 in order to assist 266 families.
The committee started with an emergency hotline and a goal to raise $35,000, trying to keep 100 families affected by COVID-19 in their homes, Laura King, the founder of Conway Gives, said.
“What this community has done in the face of crisis has been outstanding,” King said.
The Conway Gives Relief Committee is composed of King; Phillip Fletcher of City of Hope Outreach; Spring Hunter of Conway Ministry Center; Jennifer Boyett of United Way of Central Arkansas; and Shelley Mehl of Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County. The collaborating partners of the committee were the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA) and the Salvation Army of Conway.
Donations have been collected online and through mailed-in checks. The families are helped on a case-by-case basis through a case manager. The majority of funds have been used for housing but with allocation of special funds, they have also been used to help with utilities.
In addition to funds raised through online and check donations, the committee also participated in Giving Tuesday on May 5. Conway Gives received a grant from Giving Tuesday to film commercials to raise awareness of the fundraising efforts.
For more information, visit www.conwaygives.com.
