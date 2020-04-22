Area nonprofits have partnered to help prevent homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The collaboration “has streamlined a housing assistance application process and are helping those families with a plan to move forward,” Laura King, Conway Gives founder, said.
The Conway Ministry Center, Bethlehem House, City of Hope Outreach, the United Way of Central Arkansas and Conway Gives are teaming up for a fundraiser on May 5, a Day of Giving.
All donations for the project goes to a rental assistance campaign community fund at First Security Bank and is managed by the directors of the nonprofits.
“Conway Gives: Preventing Homelessness During a Pandemic is a community collaborative among 7 non-profit organizations in Conway, Arkansas, that are providing a community rental assistance program for those affected by COVID-19,” King said. “The program will help families in Faulkner, Perry, Van Buren and Conway counties.”
Donations can be made online at http://www.conwaygives.com or mailed to Bethlehem House at 1115 Parkway St. Conway, AR 72034 with the heading COVID19-rent.
Donations can also be deposited into the COVID-19 Rental Assistance Fund-Ministry Center at First Security Bank.
The Log Cabin Democrat spoke with Don, a homeless veteran who was among a group of seven people that was uprooted when the Faulkner County Library was closed.
Don said he was “fortunate” that someone gave him a place to stay while the library was closed but he worries that others in the group haven’t been so lucky,
Don said the group stayed near the library for more than a year before the pandemic. He said that during the day, the group would go in the library to charge phones and read. However, once the library was closed, local police told the group they were not allowed outside the property, he said.
Conway Gives estimates there were nearly 650 homeless school-aged children in the area before the pandemic.
The leaders of the Conway Gives initiative hopes the fundraiser and easier application process will help curb that number.
For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.conwaygives.com.
