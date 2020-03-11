On April 14, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) will have its Spring Day of Change to help provide a “home-away-from-home” for families who need to be close their critically ill children.
RMHCA invites individuals, businesses and community groups to support these families by visiting participating McDonald’s locations to donate their spare change.
From 7-9 a.m. April 14, Ronald McDonald House volunteers will be collecting change in the drive-thru lines at McDonald’s locations throughout Arkansas, including the Conway and Greenbrier locations.
The spare change collected will help parents remain close to their children in the hospital, plus provide them with a comfortable place to sleep, dinner every night, free laundry facilities and heartfelt connections with other families in similar situations.
Coins donated locally through the donation box program helps families with children who must receive specialized treatment at the Central Arkansas hospitals, yet live many miles away.
RMHCA primarily serves families from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma who would otherwise have to drive hours to reach the hospital.
“A simple act of kindness at the drive-thru, kiosk or front counter of McDonald’s is a powerful gift for local RMHC families,” Janell Mason, executive director of RMHCA, said. “Many families who have children in need of critical medical care, but live far away from their treatment, often have no other option for a long-term place to stay near the hospital. Your spare change, no matter how big or small, can add up to make a real difference for these families. It keeps family members close to each other and within steps of their child’s hospital.”
Those who participate in Day of Change are encouraged to share photos on social media to show how they helped support families at Ronald McDonald House by tagging @rmhcarkansas.
