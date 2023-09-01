Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for central Arkansas, awarded $16.5 million to different transportation improvement projects throughout the region on Wednesday, including ones for Conway and Greenbrier.

15 projects in total received funding, a news release issued by Metroplan read. Conway received $3 million for the city’s Salem Road Reconstruction project. This funding will help the city continue to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive and College Avenue. The project will help accommodate current and future traffic, add curbs and gutters and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

