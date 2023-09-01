Metroplan, the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for central Arkansas, awarded $16.5 million to different transportation improvement projects throughout the region on Wednesday, including ones for Conway and Greenbrier.
15 projects in total received funding, a news release issued by Metroplan read. Conway received $3 million for the city’s Salem Road Reconstruction project. This funding will help the city continue to improve Salem Road between Dave Ward Drive and College Avenue. The project will help accommodate current and future traffic, add curbs and gutters and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
A public involvement meeting was previously held for the project at the beginning of August. Members of the public were invited to view meeting materials and provide written comments.
This project previously received funding from the same Metroplan grant in 2021 in the amount of $750,000. The additional $3 million will assist in future phases of the project.
“The city will see many benefits from this project in terms of improved safety, greater connectivity, better transportation alternatives and less congestion,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said, per a news release issued by the city on Thursday. “This project will also connect to the Connect Conway Trail and will support the Central Arkansas Regional Greenway as it will serve as a major connector in a densely populated area of Conway.”
Of the 15 projects awarded on Wednesday, Conway, North Little Rock and Pulaski County received the most funding.
Greenbrier received $300,000 in funding to assist in the engineering of a pedestrian overpass on Highway 65. The goal of the overpass is to connect Greenbrier Junior High School to Matthews Park. Metroplan said this overpass is integral to the city’s pedestrian and bicycle master plan.
The overpass would start at the junior high and cross over somewhere between Planet Fitness and Dr. Bowman’s office before going on to Matthews Park.
The city has already received a letter from the school district that stated the district will do anything it can to help in completing the project, Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Hartwick previously said.
The funding for these projects was provided through the Surface Transportation Block Grant and Carbon Reduction Programs, “federal-aid transportation programs administered by the Federal Highway Administration that provide funding for transportation improvement projects,” Metroplan said.
This funding is awarded annually by Metroplan based on applications from member jurisdictions and a rigorous review process.
“The list of awarded projects reflects the Metroplan Board’s commitment to investments in the Central Arkansas Regional Greenways, as well as projects that address several safety and congestion issues at intersections,” Metroplan Executive Director Casey Covington said.
Other cities awarded projects by Metroplan include the cities of Austin, Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Little Rock, Maumelle, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Wrightsville as well as Pulaski and Saline counties. The projects include:
$230,000 for the City of Austin to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 38 and North Lincoln Street.
$900,000 to the City of Benton to construct 1.6 miles of the Regional Greenways.
$170,000 to the City of Bryant to engineer two miles of the Regional Greenways.
$1.16 million to the City of Cabot to construct 1.1 miles of the northeast corridor of the Regional Greenways and an additional $300,000 to engineer two miles of the Regional Greenways.
$1.1 million to the City of Little Rock to reconstruct Markham Street from Cedar Street to Pearl Avenue and an additional $400,000 to redesign Broadway Street from 17th Street to Roosevelt Road.
$1.1 million to the City of Maumelle to construct one mile of the Regional Greenways.
$3 million to the City of North Little Rock to construct 4,200 feet of a Crystal Hill Road extension.
$460,000 to the City of Sherwood to engineer .9 miles of the Regional Greenways.
$80,000 to the City of Wrightsville to engineer concept plans that will improve safety and efficiency on 145th Street.
$3 million to Pulaski County to construct a portion of the Regional Greenways.
$1.3 million to Saline County to construct 2.5 miles of the Regional Greenways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.