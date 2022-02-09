Voters in Conway overwhelmingly approved the bond issue in Tuesday’s special election to fund the Community Center and Soccer Fields projects.
“Obviously, I’m elated,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said at the courthouse shortly after the results were in. “I’ve been with the city since 1981, so for 41 years I’ve been hearing people talk about a swimming pool. Conway stepped up tonight and took care of business.”
The unofficial turnout was 2,901 but County Clerk Margaret Darter said that with provisional ballots, etc. the number is actually higher. We will have an accurate count once the election is certified, she said.
Around 7.1 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the special election. When the city had a special election for the street tax in 2017, 3,588 people voted in it. The data on what percentage that was of eligible voters in 2017 was not immediately available. Darter said turnout in this special election was almost certainly hampered by two days of early voting being suspended when the courthouse was closed Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
The Community Center drew the most “for” votes, nearly 81 percent, followed closely by the Soccer Fields at a little more than 79 percent. The issue of refinancing the bonds to fund those projects garnered the fewest “for” votes with nearly 77.5 percent and the most “against” votes with almost 22.5 percent. All results are final and unofficial until certified by the Faulkner County Election Commission.
On question one — the issuance of refunding bonds in principal amount not to exceed $6.9 million — 2,228 voted in favor and 647 voted against. On question two — the issuance of Community Center bonds in principal amount not to exceed $27.3 million — 2,334 voted in favor and 567 against. On question three — the issuance of Soccer Fields bonds in principal amount not to exceed $5.5 million — 2,295 voted in favor and 606 voted against.
“I want to thank everyone who turned out, whether they voted for or against, because this is one of our greatest freedoms as Americans is the opportunity to vote,” the mayor said. “I appreciate both sides.”
Alderman Shelia Isby, chair of the committee that spearheaded the research on the project through site visits and surveys, said she was “very excited.”
“I will say a big thank you to my committee, they were very supportive, did a lot of legwork, talked to a lot of people,” she said. “I was elected in 1998, and the citizens then had identified that there was a need for a public pool. So to be able to pull this off is huge. It’s going to be awesome for our community, and I’m going to have to learn to swim.”
The mayor said the next step will be to sell the bonds and secure a contractor or construction manager.
“We’re probably 45 days out [from that]. As soon as they can get that, we’ll get started,” he said.
“It will probably be this summer before we start turning ground,” he said, adding that the projects are expected to take around 18 months.
The Conway Community Center will be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area, and the Conway Soccer Complex will be on 54 acres adjacent to Curtis Walker Park and Theodore Jones Elementary School on Museum Road.
Community Center features
Indoor pool area:
- Eight-lane, 25-yard pool.
- Deck seating.
- 250 spectator seats.
- Two lap lanes.
- Bubble bench.
- Vortex.
- Play feature.
- Water bucket drop.
Indoor spaces:
- Gymnasium with eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball/badminton courts and indoor track.
- Five party rooms.
- Cafe and storage.
- Three multipurpose rooms.
- Fitness center.
- Park and recreation offices.
- Community lounge.
- Youth and kids lounge.
Outdoor pool area:
- Lazy river.
- Tot pool.
- Five water slides.
- Play feature with slide.
- Vortex.
- Climbing wall.
- Tanning edge.
- Bubble bench.
- Crossing activity.
Soccer Fields Project features
- 10 lighted fields.
- More than 620 parking spaces.
- Restroom/concessions.
- Playground.
- Splash pad.
- Pavilion.
- Walking trail.
