First Pres

First Presbyterian Church, Conway, is the first house of worship in Arkansas to be certified as a Cool Congregation by Interfaith Power and Light. The church’s Green Team presented a certificate to Rev. Mike Ulasewich, pastor, on Sunday. Green Team members are Ann Owens (left), Jan Spann, Betsy Gillaspy-Williams and Scharmel Roussel.

First Presbyterian Church in Conway is a certified Earth Care Congregation through Presbyterian USA and has been working to reduce its impact on the environment for many years. But applying for certification as an IPL Cool Congregation required it to report its energy use data, and it is now delighted to be able to measure its progress in tons of carbon dioxide it has reduced. The exercise has created a greater awareness of its energy use and has inspired the church to reduce it even further.

“As an Earth Care congregation, First Presbyterian Church has a long-standing commitment to creation care. Our faith is in a loving God who cherishes all that God has made – and we take joy and wonder in all creation as well. I am proud of our congregation’s dedication of resources toward energy conservation. Becoming a certified Cool Congregation is a reflection of our love for God’s natural world,” Pastor Mike Ulasewich said.

