For the second year in a row, three Conway High School seniors have been named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program, district officials announced Wednesday.
The 2021 National Merit Commended Students from Conway High School are Samuel Chessir, Lydia Quinn and Cade Smiley.
The trio of students received letters of commendation on behalf of the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation this week, Conway Public Schools spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recognizes these commended students for their “outstanding performance in being among the top scorers on the 2019 PSAT,” saying the recognition is designed to broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them in their pursuit of academic success.
“The Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential,” a National Merit Corporation spokesman said in a news release. “These students are vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”
CHS Principal Buck Bing said the class of 2021 has strong academic leaders.
“All of us here at CHS are extremely proud of these students,” Bing said. “Even in these unusual times, they represent a tremendous work ethic and a commitment to excellence that sets a good example for all students.”
For more information about the National Merit Scholar program, visit www. nationalmerit.org.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
