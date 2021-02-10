The Arkansas Department of Education awarded almost $5,000 to Conway High School on Monday for its students’ efforts to gain computer science credits in the 2019-20 school year, the department announced late Monday.
The $4,850 reward is part of the Department of Education’s effort to encourage schools and students in the state to embrace computer science programs. For every computer science credit a student earns in an AP course, schools and students in Arkansas are eligible for a monetary incentive ranging from $50 to $1,000, the department said.
Of the top 10 earning schools in the 2019-20 school year, Conway placed ninth. Fayetteville High School led all schools in the state with $12,800 in monetary awards.
