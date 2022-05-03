It’s time to celebrate Conway High School’s 2022 graduating class! Please join us on Sunday, May 22 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Graduates should be in place no later than 2:00. Doors will open to the public at 1:30, and the graduation event begins at 3:00. We hope to see you there!
This year’s ceremony will be live streamed on Conway Corporation’s Channels 5 and 585, our Conway Schools Mobile App, and on Conway Corporation’s YouTube Channel if you cannot attend graduation. It will also be replayed on Conway Corporation’s Channels 5 and 585 on the following dates/times:
Sunday, May 22 at 6 PM
Monday, May 23 at noon and 6 PM
Tuesday, May 24 at noon
Wednesday, May 25 at noon and 6 PM
Thursday, May 26 at noon and 6 PM
Guests and Graduates, please note the following about Simmons Bank Arena’s Security Policies:
Simmons Bank Arena is now cashless.
Walk-through magnetometers are mandatory for every Simmons Bank Arena event. Items that must be placed on the security inspection table:
Bags
Cell Phones
Cameras
Keys
Other metal objects
Permitted
No bags larger than 14 x 14 x 6 in size (1 per person)
Diaper bags for parents with infants
Not Permitted
Backpacks, computer bags, briefcases
Presents, balloons or flowers
Posters, signs, or banners
Air horns or Bullhorns, Noisemakers
Cakes, cupcakes, any outside food or beverages
Knives, pepper spray, or weapons of any kind
Audio/video recording devices, selfie sticks, Go Pros
Exceptions will be made for those with medical needs.
