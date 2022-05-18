The Conway High School Music Department held the school’s firstver signing day where CHS seniors going to college on a music-related scholarship were able to sign to their schools in the James H. Clarke Auditorium on Monday.
A total of $508,800 worth of scholarships represented the 12 seniors, consisting of members of the CHS band, choir and orchestra, that signed to a college on Monday.
“That’s a testament to their hard work and dedication,” Nathaniel Cunningham, CHS band director, said. “We are certainly grateful and thankful to them for serving our programs for so many years and we can’t wait to watch them continue to grow and flourish.”
Paxton Amy, a member of the CHS band, signed to Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music to major in music performance.
Javier August, a member of the CHS band, signed to Arkansas State University to major in mechanical engineering and minor in chemical engineering.
Monivann Let, a member of both he CHS band and CHS choir, signed to the University of Central Arkansas to major in music education.
Nathaniel McDonald, a member of both the CHS choir and CHS orchestra, signed to Arkansas State University to major in music education.
Trinity Methvin, a member of the CHS band, signed to Arkansas State University to major in sonography.
Tristen Nash, a member of the CHS band, signed to the University of Central Arkansas to major in music education.
Fletcher Pearson, a member of the CHS band, signed to Arkansas State University to major in civil engineering.
Ethan Rickett, a member of the CHS orchestra, signed to Harding University, but his major is still undecided.
Madison Stroth, a member of the CHS orchestra, signed to Belmont University to major in music performance.
Kailey Sullivan, a member of the CHS choir, signed to Central Baptist College to major in education with a minor in music.
Alan Sun, a member of the CHS band, signed to the University of Michigan to major in music performance.
Baylei Swaim, a member of the CHS band, signed to the University of Arkansas to major in Architecture with a minor in interior design.
“Some of them may be our colleagues some day, they may decide to come back and work with us,” Cunningham said. “Others may go on to play for the Philadelphia Orchestra, so they’re going to be doing bigger and better things for us. That’s what we want for our own children so that’s what we want for our students as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.