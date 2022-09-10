Conway High School (CHS) is planning to hold an active threat drill on Sept. 14, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin on Thursday.

The drill, set to take place on Wednesday afternoon and take about two class periods to complete, will result in an extended wait for parents or guardians checking their children in or out between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., CHS announced in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.