Conway High School (CHS) is planning to hold an active threat drill on Sept. 14, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) spokesman Heather Kendrick confirmed to the Log Cabin on Thursday.
The drill, set to take place on Wednesday afternoon and take about two class periods to complete, will result in an extended wait for parents or guardians checking their children in or out between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., CHS announced in a Facebook post earlier this week.
In an interview with the Log Cabin, Kendrick declined to discuss specifics about CPSD’s active threat drills, citing the safety concerns that sharing that information could bring. She did say, however, that every CPSD campus completes active threat drills once a year.
“These drills help our staff and students to be aware of the response procedures for emergency situations, including an active shooter on campus,” Kendrick said. “Our protocols and procedures have been created with help from our school resource officers and the Conway Police Department, as well as other law enforcement partners.”
CHS Principal Buck Bing told the Log Cabin that active threat drills help the campus to ensure student safety and familiarity when emergency situations occur.
“Active threat drills are not something anyone wants to have to do; however, they are necessary in order to maximize student safety,” Bing said. “If the unthinkable happens, we want our staff and students to know what to do and be able to do it effectively. We do absolutely everything we can to keep our students safe.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
