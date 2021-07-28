Conway High School senior Maggie Batson has been selected the recipient of a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin by the Sisterhood.
Batson, an athlete, honor society member and Hendrix Book Award winner, is involved in multiple extracurricular activities.
She took part in Community Connections, a program which teaches children with special needs how to play golf and volunteers for the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas, per the press release.
Additionally, Batson has raised some $2,000 for Conway School District’s boxed lunch program during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, among other volunteer and charity efforts.
Batson has also worked as an actress, having been employed by a talent agency before moving to Arkansas. The PEO wrote that Batson’s work as an actress gave her some of the skills she has now.
“In order to be successful in this endeavor, Batson had to be disciplined, be an excellent time manager and had to be able to obey instructions,” the release read.
The PEO Sisterhood selected Batson after a recommendation from their Conway chapter, which has existed since 1925.
Awarding scholarships since 2009, the PEO Sisterhood was first started in 1869 and has over 6,000 chapters nationwide, per the press release.
Recipients are senior high school women selected to provide scholarships for them to attend colleges in both the United States and Canada.
