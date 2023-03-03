The Conway Public Schools Board of Education has approved the hiring of Megan Duncan as one of the district's assistant superintendents, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday afternoon read. 

The CPSD Board of Education approved Duncan's hiring and she will start on July 1. A career educator who started as a substitute teacher in the Bryant School District, Duncan has served as a principal for the Wickes and Mena School Districts and as the superintendent for the Wickes and Elkins School District in Northwest Arkansas, the news release read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

