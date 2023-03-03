The Conway Public Schools Board of Education has approved the hiring of Megan Duncan as one of the district's assistant superintendents, a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Friday afternoon read.
The CPSD Board of Education approved Duncan's hiring and she will start on July 1. A career educator who started as a substitute teacher in the Bryant School District, Duncan has served as a principal for the Wickes and Mena School Districts and as the superintendent for the Wickes and Elkins School District in Northwest Arkansas, the news release read.
Currently, Duncan is the deputy superintendent for Fayetteville Public Schools, having also served as associate superintendent for the Springdale School District. Named the Assistant Commissioner of Education for the Arkansas Department of Education in 2013, Duncan also has won several awards, per the news release.
In 2013, she won the Arkansas Rural Education Superintendent of the Year award and four years later, in 2017, attained the Arkansas Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year award.
"Dr. Duncan also teaches university courses to assist in the development of aspiring principals and superintendents across the state of Arkansas," the news release read. "Dr. Duncan has worked with communities to help build the economy and connect services for students."
Per the news release, both the CPSD school board and district Superintendent Jeff Collum "are pleased to welcome" Duncan. In his comments, Collum said CPSD is "truly excited to see [Duncan] join the team."
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
