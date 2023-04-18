Conway Public Schools has hired new principals at Conway High School (CHS) and Carl Stuart Middle School, Finance Specialist Tabitha Beal told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
The Conway Board of Education approved the hiring of Kate Worley for the CHS principal position and she will begin in her role on July 1. An employee of the district for the past 11 years, Worley currently serves as an assistant principal at CHS, having previously worked as an English teacher and technology assistant specialist for CPSD.
A graduate of the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) who also obtained a doctorate from Arkansas Tech University in 2019, Worley will be the first female principal at CHS in its history, a news release about Worley read.
Worley is replacing the retiring Buck Bing. Bing has served as CHS’ principal since 2018, having worked for the district since 1996.
“Worley is a native Texan, who came to Arkansas to play collegiate softball and has made Conway her home,” the news release read. “She and her husband are expecting their first child, a son, in early May.”
At Carl Stuart Middle School, the board has approved the hiring of Gynger Campbell. Campbell will also start in her role on July 1.
Currently, Campbell is the assistant principal at Carl Stuart, having started with the district in 2012. Since joining CPSD, Campbell has served as a classroom teacher, school counselor, coach and bus driver. A graduate of UCA, Campbell also has a Master’s degree from Harding University.
“During her tenure [as Carl Stuart assistant principal], she has completed the Arkansas Leadership Academy and was nominated as a candidate for 2022 Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year,” a news release about Campbell’s hiring read. “In referencing all of her experiences, she highlights her passion for making a positive difference in the lives of students and their families.”
Campbell and her husband, Chris, have two daughters who attend CPSD. Campbell is replacing current Carl Stuart Principal Christopher Barnes. Board members approved Barnes’ resignation, effective at the end of the contract year, at the March school board meeting.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
wcabin.net.
