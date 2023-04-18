Conway Public Schools has hired new principals at Conway High School (CHS) and Carl Stuart Middle School, Finance Specialist Tabitha Beal told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.

The Conway Board of Education approved the hiring of Kate Worley for the CHS principal position and she will begin in her role on July 1. An employee of the district for the past 11 years, Worley currently serves as an assistant principal at CHS, having previously worked as an English teacher and technology assistant specialist for CPSD.

