Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire on Cadron Settlement Lane early Monday morning.
The Conway Fire Department was alerted at 5:57 a.m. Monday of a residential structure fire on Cadron Settlement Lane.
Fire Chief Mike Winter said that while the homeowners were home at the time, they “safely evacuated the structure” before firefighters arrived.
Due to limited water resources in the area, the blaze burned most of the house before the fire department was able to put out the flames.
As of Monday afternoon, it was unknown what caused the fire, Winter said.
“No cause has been determined yet,” Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The structure was a complete loss due to location and lack of water.”
The fire chief confirmed that none of the residents were injured during the incident. However, two firefighters sustained minor injuries while on scene.
The two “sustained minor injuries bud did not need to go to the hospital,” he said.
