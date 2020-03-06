This beautiful home — just steps from Jim Stone Elementary in west Conway is — ready for you!
Offered for sale by ERA TEAM Real Estate, the home is at 793 Drake Drive in the beautifully established Mallard Crossing neighborhood. The home has a one-story traditional design, with three bedrooms and two full baths in 1,964 square feet of living space.
Upon entering the home, you are welcomed into a spacious living room with a stacked stone, wood-burning fireplace and LVT floors. The floor plan features split bedrooms with a generously sized master suite complete with stand-up shower, soaker tub, private toilet, walk-in closet and access to the backyard.
Speaking of the backyard, this home has a large wood fenced area that is perfect for a variety of activities. In addition, it has a 12X12 brick shed/workshop with electricity and an elevated wood deck for cooking and spending time with friends and family. Custom landscaping in both the front and back of the home has been well maintained.
The use of modern, neutral tones of color on the walls gives the home a nice clean palate for personalized décor. Adding a touch of elegance to the rooms is exquisite custom crown molding.
The kitchen is nice and spacious, featuring an eat-in dining area along with a breakfast bar. The wood cabinets are stained dark and look perfect against the mottled colors of the solid surface countertops and the updated hardware. The eat-in dining space has a bay window that overlooks the back yard.
Other features in the home include:
- Two-car garage.
- Central vacuum.
- Security system.
- Floored attic.
- Separate laundry room.
Today is the day to pick up the phone, make the call, and schedule your personal showing of this comfortable, inviting home. It is definitely priced right at $210,000. For more information, please call Ashley Lyon of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 469-233-1962.
