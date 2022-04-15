The Conway Home Run Derby has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 24, at UCA’s Jeff Farris Softball Complex from 1-5 p.m.
Registration is $10 for kids, and $20 for adults. Register at the field the day of the event. Trophies will be awarded to the top two male and female finishers in each age category, which are 8 & under, 9-12, 13-18, 19-49, and 50 & older.
How it works
Upon arrival, participants receive an individual scorecard for each batter. Each batter gets 10 swings. The point system below will be used, which allows hitters to score points without hitting a homerun.
There will be a pitching machine available, or participants can bring their own pitcher.
A few bats will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own.
Points system
15 points – Home run
10 points – Ball hits the outfield fence in the air
8 points – Ground ball to the outfield fence
5 points – Ball lands in outfield grass in the air
2 points – Ground ball to the outfield grass
1 point – Ball stops in the infield
0 points – Swing and miss or foul ball
The Conway Noon Rotary Club wants to thank Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, HD Roofing & Construction, Conway Corp and the many other businesses and individuals who have sponsored the derby, organizers said. Proceeds will provide resources for the Rotary club’s leadership development programs.
Anyone with questions can contact Ed Linck at 501-733-4801 or edlinck@gmail.com. Learn more about Rotary at www.conwayrotary club.org.
