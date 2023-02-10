Baptist Health in Conway is now offering a treatment option for those suffering from an advanced form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in which the plaque blockage also includes the presence of calcium, the hospital announced in a news release.

The treatment from Shockwave Medical Inc. is available at the health care organization’s campuses in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway and Fort Smith.

