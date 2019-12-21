The Conway Human Development Center (CHDC) partnered with the Arkansas Department of Human Services to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Knights of Columbus facility.
“The main position we are targeting is the Residential Care Assistant position. This is a state employment position, with full state benefits,” Megan Ridenhour, Arkansas Division of Workforce Services representative, said. “There is plenty of room to grow and move up with the position. The Human Development Center Superintendent herself started as a Residential Care Assistant.”
Those attending the hiring event will fill out applications, be interviewed and complete onboarding paperwork during the fair. Staff will be on hand for anyone who wants help completing the application.
“You can attend the event and leave with a tentative job offer, pending background check and drug screen,” Ridenhour said. “The ideal candidate is anyone who has a caring heart, someone who wants to make a difference in the lives of others. Someone who has the desire to serve and grow their skill set in the process within their life long career.”
Ridenhour offered some tips for candidates who want to make a good impression.
“For a candidate to stand out at the job fair, we recommend dressing to impress, bring a resume to the event, and prepare to interview that day,” she said.
The Knights of Columbia building is at 514 E. Sixth St in Conway.
For more information, contact Ridenhour at 501-730-9885.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
