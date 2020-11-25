Junior Auxiliary of Conway recently won the National Efficiency Award for the 2019-2020 year.
Each year the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries honors chapters and members for outstanding achievement by recognizing their efforts through specific awards.
“Junior Auxiliary of Conway members are honored to have been recognized as a 2019-2020 recipient,” JA President Sara Schrekenhofer said. “We truly love serving the children of our community, and it warms our hearts when we can make a difference in their lives.”
For more information about the group, visit its Facebook page at https://www.face book.com/JAconwayAR.
