Centennial Bank donated $10,000 to Conway Juniors volleyball club to help with the club’s goal to build a new practice facility.
“It’s been a long-time dream to have a ‘Club Home’ for our volleyball club,” Conway Juniors wrote on its social media. “With the help of local sponsors, we are well on our way to making our dream a reality.”
Conway Juniors is “a youth sports organization to provide volleyball opportunities and a chance to improve their skills,” according to its website.
For more information on the club, visit conway juniors.com.
Background
Conway Juniors Volleyball Club is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 2013 and created for the sole purpose of increasing the interest of volleyball in the central Arkansas area. It will be a Junior Olympic volleyball club which will be a member of the Delta Regional Volleyball and USA Volleyball. USA Volleyball, also known as United States Volleyball Association (USVBA) is the National Governing Body for volleyball, as authorized by the United States Olympic Committee, consistent with the Amateur Sports Act of 1978, and is the recognized National Federation to the Federation International de Volleyball (FIVB). The Delta Region Volleyball Association is a liaison corporation to USA Volleyball (USAV) and is designed to foster and conduct area, state, regional and national amateur volleyball competition. The Delta Region is composed of Arkansas, northern Mississippi and the part of Tennessee west of the Tennessee River.
