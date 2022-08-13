Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project banquet to host Key as speaker 1

Key

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key will deliver the keynote speech at the Conway Kiwanis Bookcase Project’s annual banquet on Oct. 20, 2022, per a press release issued to the Log Cabin by Conway Kiwanis.

The banquet will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, 1200 Bob Courtway Drive in Conway. Supper and entertainment will be provided, the latter by the Fat Soul Band, a network of musicians in central Arkansas who specialize in sing-along pop, country and rock music.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.