The Conway Kiwanis Club has opened registration for the inaugural Cornhole Championships scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas practice football field.
The competition is a double-elimination tournament and is limited to 64 teams of two with an entry fee of $50 per team.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to funding the Stanley Russ and Denver Prince scholarships which are awarded each year by the Kiwanis Club of Conway to graduates of Conway’s three high schools who also plan on enrolling at any of Conway’s main three colleges: Central Baptist College, Hendrix College or the University of Central Arkansas.
The tournament is a recreational-level tournament so Standard American Cornhole Association rules and distances will apply at the event. Trophies will be given out to the top three finishing teams.
Teams can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/172864130267 or by sending an email with team names to Kiwanis members Jim Wiltgen (jimwiltgen2@yahoo.com) or Richard Plotkin (rsplotkin@conwaycorp.net). Teams can pay with either cash or by check at the tournament.
The tournament will end before the start of the UCA vs Eastern Kentucky football game around 4 p.m. and lunch will be severed tho the participants.
