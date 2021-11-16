Santa cannot serve breakfast this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he still will be available for photographs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway.
Pictures with Santa is being held free of charge for the public, temporarily replacing the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s annual Breakfast with Santa, club president Jessica Faulkner said. After a family has its photograph taken with Santa, each child will receive a gift bag.
Measures will be taken to keep families safe at the event.
Although there is no charge for photographs with Santa, a box will be set up during Pictures with Santa for voluntary donations from the public.
Proceeds will be allocated to the Club’s annual Christmas food box distribution. Families of need in the community will receive their boxes on Dec. 18.
Antioch Baptist Church is located at 150 Amity Road in Conway.
For more information, contact Richard Plotkin at rsplotkin@conwaycorp.net or 501-920-9429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.