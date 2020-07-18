Conway Kiwanis discussed charity events and emergency management during its meeting on Wednesday.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kiwanis member Richard Plotkin gave updates on a project Kiwanis is helping called the Bookcase Project, which gives bookcases filled with books to children.
Plotkin said the bookcases have been built and given to the Faulkner County Library. The library’s director will fill the cases with books and contact the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, which lets families know when the bookcases can be picked up.
Besides the Bookcase Project, another charity project Kiwanis is considering doing is its annual pancake fundraiser. However, Conway Kiwanis President Amanda Horton said the pandemic might cause this year’s pancake fundraiser to be cancelled.
“We are going to start thinking outside the box of how we’re going to be able to raise money to fill our mission work,” Horton said.
After discussing charity work, Horton introduced this week’s speakers: Faulkner County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Shelia Bellott and the office’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Wiedower.
Bellott mentioned a service called CodeRED, which is an emergency alert notification system. She encourages everyone who lives in Faulkner County to sign up for this service.
“It is our way of notifying you if there is an emergency that affects where you live or where your business is,” Bellott said.
She said many weather alerts are specific to zip codes, which often cover large areas. “If you sign up with CodeRED, it’s going to be specific to the address you sign up with,” she said.
Bellott said it is useful to have CodeRED when other methods for receiving information during emergencies, like televisions, are not working.
Bellott said it is free to sign up for the CodeRED alert service and that it is funded by tax dollars. “You’re already paying for it, so you should be utilizing it,” she said.
The link to sign-up for CodeRED is on the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management website.
